Election campaign heats up on Sunday
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
As the Assembly elections approached, all political parties intensified their campaigns on Sunday. Rallies, meetings, and padyatras took place across the city and surrounding areas. Sunday has become the main day for political activities. As the campaign enters its final week, PM Narendra Modi and CM Eknath Shinde will hold rallies in various constituencies before the campaign winds down on November 18.
BJP's Atul Save holds padayatra and corner meetings
Atul Save, BJP's candidate from the East constituency, conducted padayatra and corner meetings throughout Sunday. He took the opportunity to engage with voters and spent the entire day campaigning.
AIMIM’s rallies and padayatra
In the East constituency, AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel's campaign gained momentum with party president Asaduddin Owaisi leading padayatra in Jinsi, Kaiser Colony, Minara Masjid, and Maqsood Colony in the morning. In the evening, Owaisi continued his campaign with a padayatra in Hussain Colony, followed by a public meeting at Khadgaon.
Meetings of MLA Abu Azmi
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi organized meetings to support Dr. Gaffar Kadri, the party's candidate. Azmi personally managed the campaign planning for the candidate.
MLA Amit Deshmukh’s meeting
Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh organized a meeting in Pundalik Nagar to support Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Lahujai Shewale in the East constituency.
Sharad Pawar’s meeting in Gangapur
NCP leader Sharad Pawar held a meeting in Gangapur to support MLA Satish Chavan’s candidacy.
Meetings in central, western and Fulambri constituencies
In the Central constituency, meetings were held for Mahayuti candidate Pradeep Jaiswal. In the Western constituency, MLA Sanjay Shirsat conducted meetings for his campaign. In Fulambri, Mahayuti candidate Anuradha Chavan held meetings in urban areas on Sunday.