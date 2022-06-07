Election Cell inaugurated in Bamu

Aurangabad, June 7:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced the election programme-2022 of different authorities and bodies.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the election cell at the administrative building on Tuesday.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, president of Election Committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Bharti Gawli, and Dr Vishnu Karhale were present. Arjun Khandre, Sanjay Lamb, Pankaj Bendse, Rahul Javle, Amol Shelke, and Kapil Salve worked for the success of the programme.

Meanwhile, the registration process of voters for the election in different categories of the authorities and bodies including Senate-graduate, teachers, principals, and private college management representatives has already begun.

The five-year tenure of authorities and bodies will end in the next few months. The university started the voter registration to complete the election process before the current authorities and boards' tenure ends.