Election commission can make appropriate changes

Aurangabad, May 17:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the State Election Commission will be able to make appropriate changes in the district-wise as well as local body-wise election programme as per the situation prevailing after starting the election process.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission had filed a special petition before the Supreme Court seeking release of proper guidelines and instructions as the municipal corporation elections in September and the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections could not be held in October due to the monsoon. The petition was heard before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The election commission has stated that the next election process will be started in the districts which are not affected by the monsoon. After hearing, the Supreme Court gave the above orders. The next hearing is set for July 12. Advocates Sudhanshu Chaudhary and Devdatta Palodkar represented the petition, while adv Gaurav Agarwal represented the commission.