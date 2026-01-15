Election News

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An allegation of cash distribution surfaced late Tuesday night in Prabhag No. 11, near Shalimar Hotel. Following a tip-off, UBT Sena leader Chandrakant Devaraj rushed to the spot and chased an auto-rickshaw allegedly involved in the incident. He tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, reportedly closing a packet containing cash during the escape. Chayya said they received a call about money distribution and immediately reached the spot, but due to mobile phone damage, the video could not be published. The incident caused brief tension in the area. Police are expected to verify the claims, with further details awaited.

------------------

EVM glitches cause confusion at polling centres in Prabhag 9 and 10

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Prabhag 9, several voters who arrived at Fatema Urdu Primary School in Powerloom–Chikalthana were told it was not their polling centre and were redirected to the municipal school in Bridgewadi. At the Bridgewadi polling centre, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) stopped working briefly around 10 am, causing confusion among voters. Election officer Pravin Phulari clarified that the malfunction was due to a loose connection and the machine was restored within 10 to 15 minutes. A similar technical issue was reported at a polling centre in Prabhag 10, briefly disrupting the voting process.

------------------

Tension in Prabhag 15 as voters face confusion over polling booths

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension arose in Prabhag 15 in the evening as some residents left without voting, confused about the location of polling booths. Many voters, recalling past elections, were unsure of their designated centres, which led to frustration and a brief chaotic situation. Election officials clarified the correct polling locations, but the initial confusion caused delays and dissatisfaction among residents. Authorities appealed to voters to return and cast their votes, ensuring the process continued smoothly despite the temporary unrest.

------------------

No impact of night clash on polling in Prabhag 22

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A scuffle occurred on Wednesday night between Shinde Sena candidate Rajendra Janjal and Uddhav Sena candidate Santosh Khedke in Prabhag 22. Despite the altercation, the voting process on Thursday remained unaffected. Election officials reported that polling proceeded smoothly at all centres in the Prabhag, with no disruption or tension among voters. Security arrangements were in place to ensure a peaceful process, and authorities closely monitored all polling booths. Residents were able to cast their votes without incident, and the earlier clash did not influence voter turnout or the conduct of the election in Prabhag 22.