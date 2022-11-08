Election of BoS members to begin soon

Aurangabad: The process for the election of members to the Board of Studies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will begin soon.

It may be noted that there are 486 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts within the jurisdiction of the university for the academic year 2022-23. These colleges have over 4.25 lakh students. There are 135 courses in four faculties-Science and Technology, Commerce and Management Science, Humanities and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary faculty.

A total of 38 BoS are formed to design the syllabus, question paper and answer book assessment pattern of each course. It also plays an important role in Ph D panel formation. Each Board has six members. Of them, three are elected while the remaining are nominated by the vice-chancellor.

A total of 114 members are elected on 38 BoS. Vice-chancellor will give an appointment letter to a member only after the scrutiny of application forms considering past incidents. Many teachers are interested to get elected to the Board, so, they bring the pressure of unions and political parties for the post.

The administration is paying keen attention to rules and regulations to maintain transparency and avoid any controversy. The format of the application form is being finalised. Those who are interested to become BoS members will have to apply in the prescribed format. The administration will declare the list of elected teachers after the scrutiny of the application form.