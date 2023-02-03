‘Pratibha’monthly concert at Devmudraa School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2023 03:30 PM 2023-02-03T15:30:02+5:30 2023-02-03T15:30:02+5:30
The anchor of the programme was Suhasini Pathare and overall coordination and guidance was by Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth and ...
The anchor of the programme was Suhasini Pathare and overall coordination and guidance was by Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth and V Soumyasri.
The monthly concerts, which began in 2016, could not be held during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now they will be held regularly again. All the classical dance teachers have been urged to send their students for participating in this initiative.Open in app