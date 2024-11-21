Election officials gears up to complete counting of votes smoothly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) after sealing were transported to strong rooms of nine Assembly constituencies late in the night on Wednesday. The election administration has geared up for smooth conduct of the counting of votes to be held on November 23.

The District Election Officer (DEO) and the district collector Deelip Swami said, “The review of preparations for the counting of votes has been taken. There will be 126 tables to count votes in EVMs, 70 tables for postal ballots and 12 tables for ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System). The counting of votes in Sillod will be done in 29 rounds, Kannad 27 rounds, Phulambri 27 rounds, Aurangabad Central 23 rounds, Aurangabad West 28 rounds, Aurangabad East 24 rounds, Paithan 26 rounds, Gangapur 27 rounds and Vaijapur 26 rounds. A total of 5,778 manpower including 852 vote counting officers, 242 micro-observers and 3000 police personnel has been deployed on the task. ”

“Tight security of police and CRPF have been deployed to avoid law and order situations at the counting centres during the process of counting and after the completion. In the sensitive areas, the patrolling has been intensified through drone and CCTV monitoring. Presently, 6 CRPF troops and two SRPF troops have been deployed at the counting centres, said the commissioner of police Praveen Pawar.

Venue for Counting of Votes

Phulambri (106) - Garware Hi-Tech Film, MIDC Chikalthana.

Aurangabad Central (107) - Government Polytechnic, Osmanpura.

Aurangabad West (108) - Government Engineering College, Osmanpura.

Aurangabad East (109) - Saint Francis De-sales High School, Jalna Road, near Jawahar Colony.