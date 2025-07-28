Election preparations for ZP, civic bodies to be reviewed today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In view of the supreme court’s directions, the state election commission has stepped up preparations for the long-pending elections to zilla parishads, panchayat samitis, municipal corporations, and councils across Marathwada.

A review meeting will be held today Tuesday from 11 am to 4 pm at the divisional commissioner’s office. State election commissioner Rajesh Waghmare and commission secretary Suresh Kakani will chair the session. divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalakar, collectors from all eight districts, ZP CEOs, and municipal commissioners will participate. The final voter list for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls will be released on July 1. However, voter list guidelines for municipal corporations and councils are yet to be announced.

More polling booths likely

To ensure manageable voter numbers at booths, the commission has capped the maximum number of voters per station at 990. Currently, some booths have over 1,200 voters, while others have fewer than 1,000. The adjustment will lead to an increase in the number of polling booths across the region.