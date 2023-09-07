Election schedule for 2 MC members announced; 8 members nominate on AC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Governor and chancellor of the university Ramesh Bais nominated eight members to the Academic Council (AC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Thursday.

The elections of all the authorities were held while the election of two management council (MC) members through academic councils was not held due to vacant posts. The governor nominated the eight members of the academic council.

Box

Election schedule for 2 MCs announced

With this nomination of members on AC, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle on Thursday declared the election schedule for the two posts members on MC.

The election for the two members on MC will be held on September 30. The nomination papers submission process will be conducted between September 8 and 15 while the scrutiny of the nominations will be done on September 16.

The list of valid candidates will be displayed on September 18 while the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is September 25. The final list of voters will also be announced on the same date.

A meeting of AC will be conducted on September 20 to elect two members on MC.

A total of 76 voters will exercise their franchise.

Box

Nominated members

The names of the nominated members are as follows; CA Vijay Rathi (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), CS Anusaya Vighne (Pune), Uday Annapure (ICT, Jalna), Mahadeo Jaiswal (Odisha), Dr Vikas Kapre (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Makrand Ghangrekar (Kharagpur), Vikram Pillay-Olympian (Pune), Dr Arvind Ranade (Gandhinagar).