Elections for cantonment board on April 30

Aurangabad: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced the election date for 7 cantonment boards in Maharashtra including Aurangabad and 57 cantonments in the country. The election of these boards will be held on April 30, the MoD said in a notification published in the gazette on Friday. The notification has been issued under the signature of ministry’s joint secretary Rakesh Mittal.

Reliable sources said that the election process will soon begin in 57 cantonment boards in the country, including 7 in Maharashtra namely Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Deolali, Dehu Road, Khadki, Pune and Kamthi (Nagpur) on April 30. The term of the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) expired in February 2021. The MoD then extended the term of the board twice by 6 months each. Later Adv Prashant Targe was appointed as a nominated member on February 2022. He can remain in office until elections are held.