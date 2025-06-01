Electrical appliances damaged in Tilaknagar due to increase in voltage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The electrical appliances in the homes of businessmen and citizens in Tilaknagar were damaged due to a sudden increase in electricity voltage on Saturday evening.

Some residents' TV sets and fridges were broken down. In this situation, electricity consumers expressed their anger at the management of Mahavitaran and demanded compensation. There was a loud noise in the Tilaknagar area, damaging appliances of the shops and residences of electricity consumers in the evening.

The CCTV cameras, computers, fans, electric lamps, Wi-Fi systems and spotlights were damaged. Electricity consumers said that this incident happened due to an increase in the voltage. When contacted, the engineers of the relevant area of Mahavitaran said that if the earthing is correct, nothing happens. “It was said that only a few people suffered damage,” they added.