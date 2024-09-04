Electrical snag in Pharola disrupts water supply to city for 4-hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Jayakwadi Dam is full this year, with no shortage of water. However, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) lacks the capacity for water lifting and treatment, leading to unreliable water supply for the city residents. During the festival season, water supply disruptions are frequent. On Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, a fault in the electricity substation at the Pharola Water Treatment Plant caused a four-hour interruption in the city’s water supply.

The city's water supply primarily relies on Jayakwadi’s water. Thanks to nature, the dam is more than 90% full this year. Despite this, the city does not benefit much from it. While the city requires at least 250 MLD of water, only 130 to 140 MLD is being supplied. Hence residents receive water once every eight to ten days. If there are technical faults, the water supply is delayed by one to two days. There have been daily disruptions recently. On Tuesday, the water supply was interrupted for five hours, and on Wednesday, there was an electrical tripping at Pharola.

Two instances of electrical trip

The CSMC Executive Engineer (Water Supply) K M Phalak said, “ An unexpected electrical trip occurred at the substation on Wednesday at 1.40 am, causing a one-hour shutdown of the water distribution system. Later, at 3.20 pm, another electrical trip happened, and repairs took three hours. By around 6.30 pm, after the repairs were completed, the water supply was resumed gradually by restarting the pumps in phases through Pharola.”