Eligibility criteria for professional courses CETs declared

Aurangabad, March 13:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the eligibility criteria of common entrance tests (CETs) to be conducted for the admissions to eight professional courses of higher education. It may be noted that the CET Cell releases a tentative schedule of tests in the month of December every year.

But, due to pandemic Covid 19, all the CETS in the academic year 2021-22 were delayed and so was the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). As a result, the tests of the academic year 2022-23 is also delayed. The SCETC will make available syllabi of eight professional courses soon.

The test wise eligibility criteria are as follows;

CET------------------------------------------eligibility criteria

--MAH-BEd/MEd (3-yrs0 integrated) CET-22--PG in school subject

--MAH-LLB-3rs-CET----------Graduate or PG with specified marks

--MAH--M Ed.CET------------B Ed or DTED Graduate with specified marks

--MAH-MP Ed-CET------------BP Ed with specified marks

---MAH-LLB-5-yrs (integrated)----SSC HSC with specified marks

--MAH-BPEd----------------BPE or any graduate with specified marks

--MAH-BA/B Sc B Ed (integrated)----SSC, HSC (Arts and Science)- specified marks

--MAH- B Ed (Elect, General and Special)-any graduate, PG with specified marks

Box

SETU centres in every district

The Directorate of Higher Education will try to establish SETU Centres with the active participation of the affiliated colleges for assisting the candidates in online form filling and document uploading. The problems of remote area candidates will also be solved at the centres. The CET Cell will train the personnel at the centre by holding a regional level workshop.

Box

Instructions for candidates

--Candidates from the reserved category must obtain a caste/tribe validity certificate

--Candidates desiring admissions in English medium for B Ed should apply for ELECT along with B Ed

--PG candidates should only apply for three years B Ed/ M Ed (integrated) course

--All candidates must be in possession of domicile certificate of their State