Eliminate Sena-led corrupt system: Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 23:

“A corrupt system has sprung up in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation under the leadership of Shiv Sena. The AMC has become a den of corruption. BJP will get the first opportunity in coming days to end the corrupt system,” said Devendra Fadnavis, the opposition leader and former chief minister.

He was speaking in a public meeting held near AMC on Monday evening. BJP took out a Jal Akrosh Morcha from Paithan Gate to AMC against water scarcity. Later, the morcha turned into a public meeting.

Devendra Fadnavis said that his Government gave Rs 125 crore for the development of the roads and was supposed to give Rs 100 crore more. “However, there was a quarrel over the percentage of bribe. People get water every Friday and they have to tread here and there even for water drops,” he said.

Criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said that he (Thackeray) is not ready to do anything when asked about the problems of the city.

“He (CM) says what is the need of renaming of the city as Sambhajinagar. He (Thackeray) considers the city ‘Sambhajinagar,’ so it is. When he considers stones as gold coins, so are they. The CM is making such type of promises,” said Fadnavis.

He alleged that the parallel pipeline scheme was scrapped by the same party (Sena).

“When our Government came to power, we discussed parallel pipeline with district guardian minister and commissioner. It was found that iron pipes were replaced with plastic pipes in the tender overnight. Realised that the scheme can not be implemented, a new scheme of Rs 1680 crore considering the city’s expansion up to 2050 was prepared by our Government. The Civic Body needed to pay Rs 600 crore for the scheme but, it had no money to pay bills. MLA Atul Save had demanded that the Government should pay Rs 600 crore. We approved it. Unfortunately, the Government changed in the State,” he asserted.

The senior BJP leader said that the Rs 1680 crore new water scheme was delayed because they (Sena) wanted their share through negotiation in the tender. “The process of the scheme was paralysed. The city has given Sena many things due to the Sena chief’s love. What have you given to the city?” he questioned.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Atul Save, Prashant Bamb, Narayan Kuche and Girish Mahajan, BJP City Unit president Sanjay Kenekar, Shirish Boralkar, Sameer Rajurkar, Vijaya Rahatkar, Bhagwan Ghadamode were also present.

Statutory Development Board literally dead

Devendra Fadnavis said that the State Government does not give anything to Marathwada while Statutory Development Board is literally dead.

“They also spoiled water grid project which was to make the region scarcity free. Water flowing into the sea was to be diverted towards the region under the project. Damanganga Water Scheme was also kept in cold storage. We had to wait for Jal Yukta Shivar Yojana. This shows that the present Government is against water supply. Today’s agitation will rock the State,” he added.

Meet this grandmother also

CM Uddhav Thackeray met grandmother Chandrabhaga Shinde, who is popularly known as ‘Fire Aji’ in Mumbai recently. “An 80-year-old woman (grandmother) also participated in today’s morcha with an empty pot (ghagar). When the CM will meet this grandmother,” he asked.