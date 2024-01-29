Ellora-Ajanta Festival Committee strives for rescheduling of Deccan Odyssey

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive development, the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival (EAIF) Committee has geared up to try their best to reschedule the visit of luxury train, Deccan Odyssey, to the city so that the international and national tourists on-board could attend the three-day long Ellora Ajanta International Festival.

The EAIF secretary and the deputy director (Tourism), Vijay Jadhav, said,“ Our office has forwarded a fresh reminder to the private agency operating Deccan Odyssey and requested to reschedule the train visit so that the tourists onboard could attend the festival at least for a day. Besides, the Managing Director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), Shradha Joshi Sharma, and the General Manager, Chandrashekar Jaiswal, have also sent an email to the operating agency. We are hopeful that the train will be rescheduled.”

As reported earlier, the Lokmat Times, in its city edition dated January 28, 2024, published the news highlighting that onboard tourists of Deccan Odyssey will miss witnessing the extravagant cultural festival as the departure date of the next schedule is on March 30. In the journey of eight days and seven nights, the train visits Ellora Caves and Ajanta Caves on the third and fourth days. Hence, it is considered that the train will not be reaching here with elite tourists between February 2 and 4!