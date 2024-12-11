Ellora Festival in February!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After winding up the election responsibilities, the administrative preparations have started for organising the much-awaited Ellora-Ajanta International Festival at the end of February 2025 or in the first week of March, it is learnt.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) began organising the festival near the Kailas Temple (Ellora Caves) in 1985. Since 2002, the festival has been held in the Sunehri Mahal on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus. There was a break of about seven to eight years during which the festival did not take place for various reasons. However, the festival has been held regularly over the past two years. Many eminent artists graced the festival, allowing audiences and visitors to experience and enjoy various artistic performances.

Meanwhile, the election work has finished, therefore, the administration now aims to focus on preparations for the festival. A meeting with all departments supporting the preparation (every time) will take place soon to conduct the festival at the end of February 2025 or in the first week of March, said the sources.