Embezzlement in Labour Colony ruins disposal

Aurangabad

Collector office, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, PWD and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) jointly executed a drive to demolish 338 houses in Labour Colony in May. However, there has been no record of the scrap taken out after the demolition drive. Now, PWD has established a five-member committee to investigate the matter and action will be taken after the submission of the report by the committee.

Out of the 338 house, 250 houses were constructed before 1965 and Sagwan wood was used in the construction. After the demolition, the PWD has no record of the wood. District president of Republican Bahujan Sena Rahul Wadmare alleged that there has been no record of the wood, doors, windows, iron, sheets and other articles worth crores of rupees recovered after demolition. He initiated an indefinite hunger strike, three days back. When he was assured that a five-member inquiry committee will be setup and action will be taken, he withdrew the strike on Friday.