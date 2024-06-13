Embrace Change: Take charge of your life & solve your own problems: NCL director Dr Lele

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The world is facing unprecedented challenges, from climate change to social inequality, from resource depletion to loss of biodiversity, from global pandemics to inaccessible healthcare and from global supply chain disruption to unintended consequences of modern technology. The problems are complex, deeply interconnected and affect both global and local levels. Do not assume that someone else will solve your problems. You will have to be the agent of change,” said Dr Ashish Lele, the director of the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune.

He was addressing youths during the 64th convocation ceremony organised at the main auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais presided over the function online.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali, incharge Finance and Accounts Officer Dr Sanjay Kawade and deas were seated on the dais.

Ashish Lele said that within each youth lies the potential to be part of the solution, to make a positive difference in the lives of others and the world around them.

“Complex problems facing today’s world cannot be solved by an individual. They require exceptional teamwork spanning across multiple institutions and many disciplines. Graduates in humanities, social sciences and law have to play as important a role as do science and engineering graduates in solving the challenges. These solutions must be sustainable so that we do not leave a greater burden our the next generations,” he said.

The NCL director said that innovation is a journey in which out-of-the-box ideas are taken from laboratories and offices to the marketplace in the form of first-to-the-world technologies.

He advised youths to remember always that true power is not in the hands of those who have access to vast resources, but in those who own state-of-the-art technologies and, therefore, become an innovator and an entrepreneur.

“As you navigate the uncertainties and complexities of the future, embrace change with courage and resilience. Move ahead with grit and determination. Set your goals and have a plan to achieve them. If doors don’t open for you, create new doors. If you can’t find a way, create a new path,” he added.