Embrace law with discipline, morality, compassion: Justice Prasanna B. Varale

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice Prasanna B. Varale, the Judge of the Supreme Court of India and newly appointed Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (MNLU-CS) urged students to embrace law with discipline, morality, compassion, reading extensively, questioning fearlessly, engaging practically and writing regularly.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the academic year (2025–2026) and the induction programme of new batches of Maharashtra National Law University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (MNLU-CS) on Sunday.

The annual induction programme (Deeksharambh) to welcome new batches of BA-LLB (Hons.), BBA-LLB (Hons.), and LLM students was organised.

Justice Abhay S. Oka (retd), the former Judge of the SC and Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Manish Pitale of the Bombay High Court graced the event.

Justice Varale praised the University’s infrastructure, faculty, and growth, calling Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar his spiritual ‘Guru-sthal.’ He also emphasised the importance of mental well-being.

Box

Varsit's mission to create not only legal professionals but also future advocates, judges & academicians: Justice Oka

Justice Oka, in his keynote, highlighted the university's mission to create not only corporate legal professionals but also future advocates, judges, and academicians.

Recalling the legacy of Prof. Madhava Menon, he reflected on the evolution of legal education and affirmed MNLU-CS’s role in shaping transformative legal minds.

Box

MNLU-CS welcomes new Chancellor Justice Prasanna B Varale

Justice Abhay S. Oka given farewell

The MNLU-CS held a felicitation-cum-farewell ceremony in honour of its former Chancellor, Justice Abhay S. Oka (retd), the former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and now the Emeritus Jurist of MNLU-CS. It warmly welcomed the newly appointed Chancellor, Justice Prasanna B Varale (Judge, SC).

Vice Chancellor Dr Bindu Ronald expressed heartfelt gratitude for Justice Oka’s visionary leadership and welcomed Justice Varale, whose commitment to constitutional values is expected to further elevate the university. A Lakshminath praised Justice Oka’s lasting contributions to constitutional jurisprudence. Justice Ghuge commended the university’s progress under Justice Oka’s leadership and his proactive role in PILs and social justice issues.

Box

Justice Varale expressed honour in succeeding Justice Oka, describing him as a legal luminary with unmatched acumen and empathy. He recalled the efforts of the Bombay High Court, Justice Mohit Shah and Justice R M Borde. Justice Varale urged all to continue striving to place MNLU-CS at the top of the academic map. Registrar Dhanaji Jhadhav proposed a vote of thanks.