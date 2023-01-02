Embracing the new, while cherishing the old

Devika Biyani

Writer & Youth Speaker

A few days into the New Year, I am sure you have been seeing multiple posts, having conversations, and seeing people become 360-degree apart versions of themselves. In the flood of the ‘New Year, New Me’ mood around, I want to remind you of the beauty of the old. There are so many parts of you, your work, your habits, your personality, and your goals that don’t need to change. They don’t need to be replaced by something ‘new.’

Think about it. Your flaws come into the spotlight when making New Year’s resolutions. These same flaws are a part of you. They make you who you are. Yes, working on them is important. But what is undoubtedly true, is that not every flaw should be replaced or worked on. Akin to how a meal feels incomplete without a good mix of spicy and sweet, you are a perfect synergy of both the good and the not-so-good.

Your awkward habits, scarily loud laughter, not-so-pleasant quirks, dark humour, pimples, that extra fat in your body, your forgetfulness, a little tint of rudeness, your tendency to isolate - all these and more apparently do not qualify the criteria to be 'good enough to carry to the next year.' I say you carry them all ahead. Do so, proudly, unabashedly, and happily.

These 'flaws' are in fact your fun quirks. These quirks make you who you are. And whatever you do, however much you grow and upgrade yourself, never leave any part of you behind. So, in this New Year, cherish each part of you, cherish all that you are, and cherish them all year round!