Employee cheats finance company of Rs 1.75L

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

A loan recovery agent of a finance company siphoned funds to the tune of Rs 1,78,219 between November 3 and 5. The fraudster employee has been identified as Dattu Laxman Tayade.

Tayade works as a loan recovery agent in a finance company situated at Dargah Chowk. Between November 3 and 5, he collected the loan installments from the customers amounting to Rs 1,78,219 and also gave receipts to them.

However, he did not deposit the amount in the company. Senior officer Suresh Kapure on various occasions asked Tayade to deposit the money in the bank but he ignored it. Hence, Kapure lodged a complaint in Jawaharnagar police station in this regard. Head constable Gajendra Shingne is further investigating the case.