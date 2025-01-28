Empowering Rural Youth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A skill training and employment fair organized by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police received an overwhelming response, with 615 unemployed youth registering for free residential training. The initiative, driven by Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation, aims to provide job-oriented skills to individuals aged 18 to 30.

The event, held at Kailashshilpa Auditorium, saw the participation of Guardian Minister Sanjay Sirshat, Special IG Mishra, and SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod. The fair saw an overwhelming response with 615 candidates registering for training across eight courses, including Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, Food Production, Office Assistance, Healthcare, Plumbing, Electricals, and Automotive Repair. Highlighting the need for such programs, SP Rathod noted, “Lack of skill-based training leads youth to unproductive activities, leaving them vulnerable to antisocial influences.” Minister Sirshat, sharing his struggles, encouraged participants to embrace the training, stating, “Confidence and dedication can transform challenges into opportunities.” The fair offered eight training courses, including food production, healthcare, plumbing, and automotive repair. Of the 615 registrants, 350 were shortlisted, and 50 candidates began their training immediately. This initiative, which aims to combat rural unemployment and empower youth with practical skills, reflects the commitment of the district police to fostering stability and self-reliance in the community. Police Inspector Satish Wagh, Reserve Police Inspector Annasaheb Waghmode, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Pandit, Assistant Police Inspector Komal Shinde, and others were present at the event.