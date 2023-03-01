Enact as custodian of beautification works in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other government offices concerned had spent Rs 100 crore on beautification works and transforming the city with colourful lights through illuminating important roads, squares, bridges and gardens in commemoration of the W20 international delegation’s visit to the city. The beautiful change in the city has overwhelmed the citizens for the last five days. The citizens are arriving at Jalna Road and important roads in the city to capture the moments in their cameras along with their families. They are taking selfies and photographs of the family. The last date of illumination is Thursday night. The AMC has decided to remove 50 per cent of the lights on Friday morning.

Roads turned Selfie Points

The roads which were facelifted and developed include Mahaveer Chowk to Chikalthana, Vasantrao Naik Chowk to Harsul T-Point, Delhi Gate, Labour Colony, Town Hall, Mill Corner, Barapulla Gate and Bibi ka Maqbara area. The lights were being illuminated daily from 7 pm to 1 am.

Earlier, the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari had appealed to citizens to act as custodians of the newly transformed city. He underlined it is now the duty of citizens to take care of the city’s beautification, safeguard the trees from human beings as well as stray animals, and take care of the lights illuminating the gates and other places of the city.

Illumination of Rs 7 crore

The AMC, out of the state government fund, has spent Rs 7 crore and done 50 per cent of permanent work and the remaining 50 pc illumination works were on a temporary basis. Hence the temporary lighting of date palm trees, welcome signboards, green belts on Jalgaon Road, vertical gardens, illumination of skywalks, Panchakki, Makai Gate, Vande Mataram Hall, Facade Lighting at Nagar Naka, various government offices including AMC headquarters will be removed on March 3 morning.

Meanwhile, the lighting and illumination at Siddharth Garden, the vertical gardens at Vasantrao Naik Chowk, Jalgaon Road, Bhadkal Gate, Mill Corner, all flyovers, Delhi Gate and opposite Hotel Rama International will remain permanent.

Huge rush at Sali Ali Lake

Many attractive and colourful lighting has been installed at the base of Salim Ali Lake, en route Delhi Gate road, had become the talk of the town. The families in large numbers are visiting daily for the past few days. It is demanded to deploy security personnel as many women are coming in groups, but immediately leave the place due to the nuisance created by some mischievous activities.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh said, “The preservation of the city will be done through people's participation. The administration will take responsibility for watering the plants and trees, repair and maintenance works, and cleanliness of the main roads, but cooperation from the citizens is expected. The success of this pilot initiative will encourage to facelift other roads in the city.”