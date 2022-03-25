Encroachment on nullah removed

Aurangabad, March 25:

Satara-Deolai area was included in the municipal limits six years ago. However, the encroachments on nullah, open spaces, reserved spaces and roads are increasing everyday. One such case came to light on Saturday. A plot of about 2,000 sq ft was made by closing the nullah. The anti encroachment department took action against the encroachment on Friday.

A nullah near Disha housing society in gut no 136 in Satara was obstructed with sand and murum to make a plot of 2,000 sq ft. Due to the closure of the natural flow of water from the nullah, water started flowing into the houses from the drainage lines of many citizens. Citizens immediately lodged a complaint with the municipal corporation. The anti encroachment squad then took action and removed the encroachment with JCB. The squad also removed an encroachment in front of a house near Kala Darwaza. Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonwane, RS Raichatwar, building inspector Mazahar ali, PB Gawli and others were present.