Encroachments at GMCH, Chistiya chowk removed

Aurangabad, March 9:

The anti-encroachment squad of the municipal corporation removed the encroachments near the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) entrance gate on Wednesday. However, the traders alleged that the corporation took action against a few small sellers and deliberately turned a blind eye towards others. Similarly, there was opposition to the action at Chistiya Chowk.

The number of encroachments had increased near the entrance of the GMCH. Shops selling various food items, fruits and other items were set up in large numbers. The corporation took action against three stalls, four handcarts and two juice centers. The shop owners at Chistiya Chowk removed the encroachments on their own.