Encroachments crop up on Nahar-E-Panchakki

Nahar leading to Panchakki on the way to collapse

Aurangabad, April 3:

A wall was recently constructed on the nahar (water channels) leading to the Panchakki in the Kham river basin near Bibi-Ka-Maqbara road. This is not the first time that the historic nahar has been encroached upon. If the wall collapses, the possibility of permanent closure of the water to Panchakki cannot be ruled out.

The water from Kham river enters the city at Begampura crematorium road near Makai Gate. However, various encroachments have cropped up on the nahar route. Many houses are being built in the Kham river basin, but the municipal corporation is turning a blind eye towards the encroachments.

9 out of 14 nahar extinctions

There were a total of 14 water nahars to supply water to the city. Out of which 9 nahars became extinct. Only the remains of Nahar-e-Ambari, Nahar-e-Begampura, Nahar-e- Shahnoor Hamvi and Nahar-e- Palashi remain. These nahars have been breached for water for farming and filling tankers.

Affidavit to save the Nahars of the corporation

The High Court bench itself took cognizance of the petition after the newspapers reported that encroachments had taken place at several places on the historic Nahar-e-Ambari and Nahar-e-Panchakki in the city. The court also directed that a plan be drawn up for the protection and conservation of both the nahars.

A committee was constituted on the petition. The committee submitted its report at the end of the inquiry. The corporation promised to save the nahars in an affidavit. However, the demand for saving the nahars is being expressed by historians as encroachments have been rising while conservation is being neglected.