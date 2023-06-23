Engagement party bus meets accident; no loss of lives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bus coming from Baramati to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with the people after attending an engagement ceremony met an accident as the tyre bust near Limbejalgaon on Ahmednagar highway on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no loss of lives was reported in the accident.

According to the details, the members of the Chaudhary family from Baramati were coming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a bus (MH12 C 2525) to attend an engagement programme at a function hall on Beed By-pass road. At around 1 pm, the tyre of the bus busted near Limbejalgaon on Ahmednagar Road, and the bus dashed to a fence on the other side of the road. However, no loss of lives was reported in the accident. The passengers on the bus panicked after the accident. The nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped the passengers. The passengers were taken to the function in other vehicles.