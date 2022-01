Engineer injured in accident

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

An engineer working in a company in Waluj MIDC area was seriously injured after a dash by a truck to his two-wheeler near NRB Chowk in Waluj MIDC area on Thursday. The injured has been identified as Madhav Shamsundar Sarda (25, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar).

Sarda is working as a trainee engineer in BKT Company in Waluj MIDC area. He was going to the company at around 9 am on Thursday on his moped (MH22 AF 0709) when a truck (MH01 CV 3867) dash his moped near NRB Chowk.

He was seriously injured and sustained injuries on the waist, chest, and hand. A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC police station.