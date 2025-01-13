Engineering student arrested for Nylon Manja

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young engineering student has been arrested by the Crime Branch for ordering and selling deadly nylon manja (kite string) through social media at double the market price.

Pratik Sachin Patni (22), a resident of Balajinagar, was apprehended while trying to sell the dangerous string, which has been linked to several injuries in the city. Despite being the son of a reputed engineer and an engineering student himself, Pratik was found selling nylon manja, which is illegal due to its harmful effects. The Crime Branch had been tracking illegal sales of nylon manja for weeks, and their investigation led them to Pratik, who had been sourcing the string online. Authorities say that in the last two months, over 20 people in the city have been severely injured due to the use of nylon manja.

A trap set to catch the seller

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch PI Sandeep Gurme and Sub-Inspector Sandeep Solanke set up a trap near Sindhi Colony's Committee Ground. When Pratik arrived with a box containing 30 coils of nylon manja, officers swiftly arrested him. The string was being sold in the black market, putting the public at risk. A case has been registered against Pratik at Jawaharnagar Police Station.

The dark side of social media orders

According to the Crime Branch, Pratik, despite his academic background, was motivated by the prospect of easy money. Learning that nylon manja was in demand on the black market, he placed an order via social media, intending to profit by reselling it at an inflated price.

Authorities take action against growing threat

In the past month and a half, the Crime Branch has filed 31 cases related to nylon manja sales, confiscating 471 reels of the dangerous material. As the Sankranti festival approaches, the police have ramped up efforts to curb its use. Inspector Gurme has confirmed that inspections will intensify, and they will target both sellers and users of nylon manja.

A growing concern: Child injured by Nylon Manja

On Monday evening, a 10-year-old boy was injured while flying a kite in Bhavsingspura, with his finger being severely cut by nylon manja. The child was immediately taken to GMCH for treatment. The Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, confirmed that the injury was to the child’s right hand and was caused by the dangerous string. The authorities are determined to take strong action to prevent further injuries and enforce stricter measures against the sale and use of nylon manja.