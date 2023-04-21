English Language Day at Shamit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: English Language Day was celebrated in Shamit School. Students of Grade VI and VIII welcomed the gathering. A dance presentation laying the emphasis on reading was staged. A speech about the famous English play writer and poet William Shakespeare was presented as this day marks Shakespeare's birthday, and the anniversary of his death.

The poem The Seven Ages of Man written by Shakespeare pertaining to seven stages of human life from infancy to the last journey entering into the world of eternity was enacted. The programme concluded with the enactment of the famous Drama As you Like It.