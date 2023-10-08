English Literary Association inaugurated in Govt College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

English Literary Association (ELA) was inaugurated in the Government College of Arts and Science recently by Dr Ranjan Garge, the eminent microbiologist and ex-Principal of the college.

Head of the English Department Nawal Thorat stated the importance of the formation of ELA.

Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Yugandhara Topare who was the guest of honour advised the students to attend various programmes organised by the college as it will help them to enhance their knowledge.

Principal of the college, Rohini Kulkarni presided over the function. Student members of the ELA were felicitated.

Saaj Ghuge and Rajeen Padme conducted the proceedings while Shampoornavi introduced the guests. Faculty members of the English department Dr Khan Shaista Talat, Dr Pradnyashailee Sawai and Sunetra Badkas guided the students. Sanket Kadam proposed a vote of thanks.