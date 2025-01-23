English Schools Association demand reimbursement of RTE fees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) demanded that the State Government reimburse the fees of students admitted on seats reserved for the Right to Education Act (RTE) in private English schools.

Talking to the newspaper, MESTA founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tayde Patil said that a charter of demands was sent to the State government to draw attention towards English school problems.

The demands included refunding the outstanding RTE fee of all English medium schools in the State immediately, cases being registered against unauthorised schools and they should be closed immediately, the criteria for recognition and upgrading of new English medium schools being relaxed, the teachers of English medium schools should be trained by the Government, the government should approve the distribution of funds from public representatives to English medium schools and the Government should implement school uniforms, textbooks and school nutrition schemes for all students in English medium schools.

Association has also threatned to agitate in a democractic way if their demands are not fulfilled. Its district president Sunil Markad, city unit president Raju Nagarkar, Gajanan Nalamwar, Suresh Waghchaure, Archana Ahire and others were present at the briefing.