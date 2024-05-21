Enjoy study to get success: Tanisha Boramanikar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Chess is my passion, I did not get much time to prepare for competitive examinations like JEE. I took admission to the Commerce stream so that I can continue my passion. I love account. I want to become CA first and then go civil services like union Public Service Commission (UPSC),” said Tanisha Boramanikar who is a student of city college and secured 100 per cent marks in HSC Commerce, the result of which was declared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday afternoon.’

Talking to this newspaper, Tanisha who is an international-level chess player and a student of Deogiri College, said that she did not hope that they would secure 100 pc marks.

“I was hoping to get 95 per cent marks. I got 600 marks in Commerce, including 18 marks for playing sports. I am happy that I could achieve this score and my passion for playing chess helped in getting additional marks. One should enjoy studying rather than taking stress,” she said.

On the point of stress, she said that she had a habit of handling stress while playing chess, so, it helped during the examination time also.

She said that there were no fixed hours of study while she devoted the last two months of HSC totally to the examination preparations.

“When I took admission to Commerce, my teacher advised me not to take Mathematics as it requires a lot of time for study. Therefore, I opted for the Secretarial Practice subject. My hobbies- reading books, cooking, watching movies, also assisted me in dealing with the stress,” she asserted.

Box

LTCC chess competition gave me the opportunity

“I had no knowledge or background about chess. My maternal cousin used to play chess. I was in primary school when I started playing with him as fun. First time, I participated in the Lokmat Times Campus Club Chess Competition organised for the school students around 10-12 years ago. I was runner-up in the tournament. This was the beginning of my sports career as a chess player. I participated in national and international level chess tournaments and won many medals,” she said.

Box

We never pressurised Tanisha

Her mother Renuka Deshpande is a CA while her father Sagar Boramanikar is an architect. Sagar Boramanikar and CA Renuka Deshpande said that they had never pressurised their daughter to select courses or sports. “We allowed Tanisha to study whenever she wanted. We have not pressured her to secure a specific percentage in HSC,” they added.