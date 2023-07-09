Enormous encroachments in Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CIDCO had developed the residential localities from N-1 to N-13 areas. However, the administration was apathetic towards these localities due to which enormous encroachments were done. The Cidco area was handed over to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in 2006. The court had taken cognizance of the encroachments in the Cidco area. After the orders of the court, the municipal corporation for the first time implements an anti-encroachment drive in these localities. When realized that the court is not satisfied with the implementation of the drive, CSMC decided to conduct a micro survey of the encroachments. It has been found that huge encroachments have been done on the odd-shaped lands in various localities.

Cidco had implemented the housing project in the city so that the workers working in several companies should get affordable houses. Cidco and Hudco had received a piece of land each for establishing the localities. However, the residents demolished the original buildings and constructed new buildings with two to three floors.

The state government in 2006, handed over these localities from Cidco - Hudco to the municipal corporation. The residents had encroached on the open lands wherever they find.

As per the order of the court, CSMC implemented an anti-encroachment drive, three months back. The encroachments on the main roads in various localities were removed. The report of the action taken was submitted to the court and the court expressed dissatisfaction over it. Then, additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi assured the court, that a micro planning to remove the encroachments will be done. A survey is being conducted by the anti-encroachment department of the corporation along with Cidco officer Milan Khillare for the past month. During the survey, it has been found that the residents have encroached on the odd-shaped lands in Shrikrishnanagar, Sudarshannagar, N-6, Mathuranagar, N-12, Navjeevan Colony and other localities.