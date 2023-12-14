Entertaining Freshers Party

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Lokmat Times Zest Swarovski Forum

organised Freshers Party, recently. The event, organised under the guidance of LT Zest founder president Ashoo Darda, was full

of entertainment. Each group was provided a platform to showcase their talent.

It was an evening to remember, filled with laughter and impressive performances by all Forums. Thank you judges Devyani Patil and Indrayanee Kakde for their efforts and thank you also anchor Lokesh Kumavat.