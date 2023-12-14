Entertaining Freshers Party
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 14, 2023 06:40 PM2023-12-14T18:40:02+5:302023-12-14T18:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Lokmat Times Zest Swarovski Forum
organised Freshers Party, recently. The event, organised under the guidance of LT Zest founder president Ashoo Darda, was full
of entertainment. Each group was provided a platform to showcase their talent.
It was an evening to remember, filled with laughter and impressive performances by all Forums. Thank you judges Devyani Patil and Indrayanee Kakde for their efforts and thank you also anchor Lokesh Kumavat.