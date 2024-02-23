Entrepreneur loses Rs 24,000 in online fraud despite not sharing OTP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A small entrepreneur in Waluj, Narendra Singh Yadav, became a victim of cyber fraud that resulted in the unauthorized transfer of Rs 24,434 from his State Bank of India account.

The incident occurred on January 9, when an attempt was made to withdraw a significantly larger sum of Rs 3,98,765 from Yadav's account online. Fortunately, the transaction failed due to insufficient funds. Shortly after, Yadav received a call from a supposed bank representative claiming the cancellation of the transaction. However, he noticed a separate deduction of Rs 24,434 from his account, prompting him to register a complaint on the bank's toll-free number. Upon further investigation with the bank, Yadav discovered that the stolen funds had been transferred to an IndusInd bank account belonging to a certain Aman Sachan. Yadav then registered a complaint with cyber police. However, frustrated by the lack of progress in recovering his money from both the bank and the cyber cell, Yadav has filed a written complaint with the commissioner of police and demanded the return of his stolen funds.