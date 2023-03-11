Entrepreneurs fear for city's peace, say disturbance may hamper development, investments

-City’s industrial area has recovered from two catastrophes, progress made could be hindered by any disturbance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has been at the centre of political agitation since the Central government decided to change its name. While parties like Shiv Sena support the move, other organizations including the MIM have begun protesting against it. Amidst these agitations, entrepreneurs are expressing concern about the impact on the peace and harmony of the city, which could have a negative effect on the city's bright future.

The entrepreneurs on Saturday held a press conference and expressed concern of the rising tensions and its impact on the city’s trade and industrial sector. The entrepreneurs said, during the recent W20 summit, the city had successfully transformed itself into a metro like city and tourism and investment destination of the future. Visitors from all over the world were impressed with the positive changes, and the hope of investment in the industrial and tourism sectors increased. However, with the name change controversy, entrepreneurs fear that the peace of the city may be disturbed, leading to a negative impact on the progress made.

Entrepreneur Mukund Kulkarni emphasized the challenges the city had overcome, including drought, and Covid-19, and expressed concern that the progress made could be hindered by the name change controversy. Meanwhile, entrepreneur Prashant Deshpande highlighted the city's beauty and heritage, including the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves, and urged tourists to stay for at least seven days. The recent W20 summit had already generated positive interest in tourism, but maintaining the peace of the city was now everyone's responsibility, said tourism expert Jaswant Singh. Marathwada chambers president Adeshpal Singh Chhabda, Shiv Shankar Swamy and others were present.

Hopes of investments have increased

Entrepreneur Ram Bhogale said that on the occasion of the W20 conference, in just two months, the government, administration, various organizations and institutions worked together to transform the city. As the political agitation continues, entrepreneurs appeal for a peaceful resolution that will not disrupt the city's progress towards a bright future. Visitors from all over the world returned to their countries with positive feelings about the city. This has increased the hope of investment in the industrial sector. The tourism sector is also booming. Now anyone should not create any rift on the issue of name change.

Miscreants can take advantage

Mansingh Pawar said, we all entrepreneurs are in favor of the city’s development. The decision to change the name belongs to the government. Everyone also has the right to oppose this decision peacefully and within the framework of law. While carrying out these agitations, some miscreants can take advantage and disturb the peace of the city. If this happens, the solidarity shown by the citizens in the last two months for the W20 summit will be washed away.