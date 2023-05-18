Entrepreneurs seek NA permission for industries outside MIDC area

93 proposals submitted to the district administration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Entrepreneurs operating small and large scale industries outside the Waluj MIDC area are facing hurdles due to the lack of non-agricultural permission. As a result, they have approached the district administration to seek permission and access to various facilities, including government subsidies.

A total of 93 proposals have been submitted to the district administration, requesting NA permission for industries located outside the MIDC area in Waluj. In response, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey has instructed the tehsildars to thoroughly investigate the matter and make decisions accordingly. Out of the 93 proposals, 78 are from the additional tehsil office area, while the remaining 17 are from Gangapur tehsil. The region surrounding Waluj comprises approximately 4,000 industries in the Waluj, Shendra, and Auric-DMIC industrial sectors.

The lack of available space within the Waluj industrial area, as well as the unavailability of plots for new industries, has prompted some entrepreneurs to establish their ventures outside the MIDC area. These entrepreneurs heavily rely on existing industries for their operations. The Jilha Udyog Mitra Samiti recently convened a meeting to address the challenges faced by industries operating without NA permission outside the MIDC area. Key attendees at the meeting included general manager of the samiti Karuna Kharat, resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate, and representatives from industry associations. As a result of the meeting, the district collector instructed MIDC officials to compile a list of industrial units located in the specified group number area.

Entrepreneurs hopeful

Entrepreneurs are hopeful that obtaining these licenses will not only provide them with the necessary legal framework but also grant them access to various benefits, concessions, and government subsidies.