Entrepreneurs to promote tourism capital in Goa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The drop in arrivals of foreign tourists to see world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves, apart from other monuments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, since the last few years has become a matter of great concern for the stakeholders. On the other hand, Goa is witnessing a rush of foreign tourists. In this backdrop, 30 entrepreneurs of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) have decided to travel to Goa on Tuesday morning by the first flight from the city airport to Goa for branding Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Previously, tourists from India and abroad used to flock to see the Ajanta and Ellora caves, Bibi Ka Maqbara, and other tourist places in and around the district. However, the number of foreign tourists has decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic. Massia president Chetan Raut, his executive team, and a delegation of past presidents and executive members will be travelling to Goa.

It may be noted that a new flight service from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Goa is commencing on Tuesday. Hence, the entrepreneurs will take the first flight from Chikalthana Airport. During the visit, the entrepreneurs will advertise the city's five-star and three-star hotels, a cluster of heritage monuments, apart from Ghrishneshwar Temple in the district, to the tourist associations, guide associations, and other organisations in Goa.

The launch of the flight service now allows travellers to make the journey within a day, attracting the attention of tourists in Goa. MASSIA's former president, Anil Patil, stated that our effort is to draw the attention of tourists visiting Goa to also visit our historic city.