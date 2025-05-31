Entrepreneurship Development Prog held DIEMS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-day entrepreneurship development programme jointly organised by Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) and Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Center concluded here recently.

In this program, students received in-depth training on important aspects like basic knowledge of entrepreneurship, creation of innovations, preparation of business plans, startup ecosystem and digital marketing. Achyut Bhosale and Dr. Sachin Agarwal worked hard for this program under the guidance of director Dr Subhash Lahane.

Rajkumar Wable guided the students on information about government schemes, loans and concessions. Sanjay Shidhaye shed light on the selection of business concepts and market opportunities.

J R Kalyankar, former branch manager of Maharashtra Gramin Bank, gave information on the process and documents required for bank loans. Azhar Shaikh gave information about incubation centres, opportunities for startups and cooperation.