Entrepreneurship is India’s growth engine: Infosys VP Pravin Kulkarni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state-level innovation festival Innovate Maharashtra – GENESIS Edition concluded on a high note at MIT College’s Anand Auditorium. The event was jointly organised by MAGIC, InFED–IIM Nagpur and AIC–ADT Baramati, drawing strong participation from startup founders, industry experts and students.

Infosys vice president Pravin Kulkarni, GENESIS EiR program head Bisman Singh, MAGIC’s Suresh Todkar, InFED’s Shivaji Dhawad and AIC–ADT’s Avinash Pudale were present for the concluding ceremony. Addressing the gathering virtually, CEO Dr Madangopal Paneerselvam of MeitY Startup Hub, highlighted India’s shifting priorities and the growing push for digital transformation. He urged young innovators to build solutions that meet global standards. Bisman Singh outlined government support for startups in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through schemes such as the Matching Investment Scheme, Pilot Scheme, EiR Cohort 2.0 and DeepTech programs. In his keynote, Pravin Kulkarni praised the rapid growth of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s startup ecosystem. He said entrepreneurship would drive India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation and noted that India could create 10,000 new unicorns in the coming years. A panel led by MAGIC MD Prasad Kokil discussed global trends, sustainability, and investment readiness. MAGIC director Ashish Garde highlighted the region’s growing innovation ecosystem. Industry leaders Munish Sharma, Prashant Deshpande, Kedar Deshpande, and MAGIC team members Makarand Kulkarni and Devidas Rathod attended. Priti Kamthe anchored the program, Suresh Todkar gave the vote of thanks, and MeitY GENESIS startups showcased their products and technology solutions.