Entrepreneurship only solution to problem of unemployment; Joint director Estolkar addresses awareness prog at Govt Polytechnic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The branch MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of the union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry (MSME) organised an entrepreneurship awareness programme at the Government Polytechnic, here recently. Chief guest and joint director MSME N N Estolkar said entrepreneurship is the only solution to the current problem of unemployment. Principal Dr A M Jinturkar presided.

Various experts from government organisations assistant director, MSME, Subhash Ingewar, Krishna Pawar, industry inspector, District Industries Centre Harising Bahure, assistant technical officer, CIPET Kirankumar Koli, lead district manager Bank of Maharashtra Mangesh Kedar, Amankumar Jain and head of the Mechanical Department Dr A N Pawar explained the need for entrepreneurship, resources required to start a business, various support organisations and different government schemes offered. Stories of successful entrepreneurs put forth motivated all the students. Training and placement officer V M Bukka, lecturer in Mechanical Engineering A B Deshpande, Prashant Wadgaonkar and Chetan Lahange took efforts to organise this programme.