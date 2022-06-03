Entrepreneurship yatra in city from June 6-8

Aurangabad, June 3:

Statewide entrepreneurship yatra has been organized in Maharashtra through Youth Aid Foundation (YAF), Pune. Raising awareness in every district, the yatra will reach Aurangabad on June 6 at 10 am. Accordingly, a three-day training programme has been organized at district level from June 6 to 8 in Vishwakarma hall of Deogiri College.

Seed capital is being provided through YAF to start business by counseling the grassroots candidates in the district in the entrepreneurship yatra. The three-day training programme will also encourage and guide the new entrepreneurs.

The yatra will cover a distance of 4,000 km in all the districts for the next 40 days. Forty trainers will participate in the yatra and will train 40,000 youths to start a micro business. The district skill development centre has urged the entrepreneurs to take advantage of this training programme.