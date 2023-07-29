EOSS Flat 50% OFF at Prozone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On popular demand, Prozone Mall has offered an attractive - Flat 50% OFF on major brands from 28th to 30th July 2023.

This special sale brings the ultimate shopping bonanza with an exclusive Flat 50% OFF on national and international brands. Incredible discounts on a wide range of products from fashion, accessories, home décor, entertainment to food have been offered under one roof.

This is another chance to upgrade your wardrobe, beautify your home, and fulfill your shopping wish list. Whether you are looking for the latest fashion trends or looking to grab some amazing deals on your favourite brands, Prozone Mall has it all.

Apart from shopping, the shoppers can treat themselves to an exhilarating movie experience or enjoy the food court with family and friends. Amazing offers can be availed at the thrilling entertainment zone.