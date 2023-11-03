EPFO celebrates 71st foundation day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

2 lakh claims settled and paid Rs 350 crore in past seven months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently celebrated its 71st foundation day on November 1 at its regional office. Deputy labour commissioner Chandrakant Raut, Chikalthana airport director Sharad Yeole, and deputy director ESIC Rajeev Choudhary graced the occasion as chief guests, while Jagdish Tambe, regional PF commissioner, presided over the function.

Regional commissioner-II, Ramesh Kumar and assistant PF commissioner Rajendra Rajderkar, along with officials and staff members of the office were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, regional commissioner Tambe said that during the period of seven months from April 2023 to October 2023, the office settled nearly 2 lakh claims and paid Rs 350 crore to the members. Last year's interest has been deposited in the accounts of 25.60 lakh members.

The office is providing efficient services in six districts of Marathwada to 22,000 factories and establishments with less than 50 percent of the employees as manpower. Also, 98 percent of the complaints received online have been resolved, and through Nidhi Aapke Nikat outreach programme, the office is reaching out to the people of every district and solving their problems. Mukteshwar Vyas, enforcement officer, presented the foreword to the programme.