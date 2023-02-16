EPFO to hold ‘Nidhi Aaapke Nikat’ in 6 districts on Feb 27

Aurangabad: The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme in six districts of Marathwada between 9 am and 6 pm, on February 27 for pensioners, employees and employers.

The initiative will be held on the theme of withdrawals with a focus on ‘Final PF Withdrawal, Transfer of PF Accounts, Understanding My Account and Account profile-KYC and UAN related issues.’

Various activities, including members service delivery and grievance redressal, duties and responsibilities of employers and employees and online services for employees and employers, will be held.

EPFO Regional Commissioner Jagdish Tambe said that employers, employees, pensioners and their associations can attend the programme in their concerned districts. The registration will be done between 9 am and 9.30 for attendees and establishments.

Box

District-wise venue for event

District-wise venue for the initiative to be organised between 9 am and 6 pm, is as follows;

--Aurangabad (Conference Hall, MASSIA, MIDC Waluj)

--Jalna-(Office of Divisional Controller, MSRTC, Conference Hall)

--Nanded (Conference Hall, Bhokar Nagar Parishad, Bhokar),

--Beed ( Vaidyanath Co-op Bank Ltd, Conference Hall, Parli Vaijnath)

--Parbhani (Nagar Parishad Granthalay, Near Sai Natyagruh, Mahesh Nagar, Selu)

--Hingoli (Sacred Heart English High School, Shastri Nagar)