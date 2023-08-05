EPS 95 pensioners to contest Lok Sabha elections against PM Modi

Over insufficient pension: Currently receive Rs 1171 as pension

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The EPS 95 pensioners, who currently receive a maximum pension of Rs 1171, expressed their dissatisfaction as it does not even cover the cost of a gas cylinder. The Modi government had promised to review and increase the pension after coming to power nine years ago, but no action has been taken so far. In fact, police action was taken against protestors in New Delhi, further fueling the anger of the 70 lakh pensioners across the country.

Kamlakar Pangarkar, the state working president of EPS 95 Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti,om a press conference on Saturday announced that the organization will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against the Modi government to send a representative to Parliament. During a press conference held on Saturday, Pangarkar stated that their demand is modest: a pension of at least Rs 7500 along with dearness allowance. He emphasized that this is not a plea for charity, but a rightful claim as the pensioners have contributed to the government's coffers during their 30 to 40 years of employment.

Pangarkar further criticized the ministers for their lack of attention towards the pensioners concerns and announced the decision to contest the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections to elect a candidate who will champion their cause. Shashikant Vadgaonkar, Asha Shelke, Kavita Bhalerao and others were present.