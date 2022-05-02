Erect statue of Mahatma Bashweshwar by his next birth anniversary

Aurangabad, May 2:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) every year assures to establish a statue of Mahatma Bashweshwar by his next birth anniversary. Still, the statue has not been erected in the city. It is expected that the statue will be expected by next year”, opined the officials of Mahatma Bashweshwar Jayanti Mahotsav Committee in a press conference here on Monday. Chairperson Jyoti Mitkari, secretary Jagdish Kothale, Dnyaneshwarappa Kharde, Shilparani Wadkar, Shobha Burande, Virbhadra Gadge, Shiva Gulve, Aarti Kabade, Siddharaj Kalsane and others were present.

On the occasion of Jagat Jyoti Mahatma Bashweshwar Jayanti, a grand procession will be organised from Shri Sangameshwar Math at Fakirwadi on Tuesday at 5 pm. Special DGP Mallikarjun Prasanna will hoist a flag at Mahatma Bashveshwar Chowk (Akashwani) at 9.30 am. Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, minister of state of Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP B B Patil, Manohar Dhonde, Basavraj Mangrule and others were present.

A vehicle rally will be organised from Swami Vivekanand Garden, TV Centre, N-12, where a horse-mounted statue of Mahatma Bashweshwar is proposed at 7.30 am. The statue should be established by his next birth anniversary, the officials demanded.