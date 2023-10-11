Erratic water supply prompt residents to seek intervention of judiciary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The residents in the different localities around the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) hospital in Nagsen Colony complained of receiving water on a gap of 10-12 days. Adding to the woes, impure water for 20-30 minutes disappoints them.

The residents who are staying in localities like Basheer Colony, Roshan Gate, Sami Colony, Nagsen Colony, Kaiser Colony, Altamash Colony, Nizamiya Colony, Bari Colony, Takalkar Society, etc. are facing inconvenience.

In a request letter addressed to the Senior Judge, High Court (Aurangabad Bench), the water pipeline laid in these areas is 30-40 years old. The size is now insufficient as population in these localities has increased tremendously in the past few decades. At the outset, the residents also receive impure water for 25-30 minutes.

The situation was brought to the notice of the municipal corporation office concerned and the municipal commissioner on his personal number, but the situation has not improved.

It is the responsibility of the government to quench the thirst of the citizens. Hence kindly take action against civic officials of water works to get justice in time.

The letter was duly signed by senior citizens Mohsin Ahmed, Mohd Erfan, Abdul Rauf Tamboli, Shamsunnisa Iftekharul Hasan and others.