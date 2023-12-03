Error in schedule in B A students’ hall ticket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The date of a paper was printed wrongly on the hall ticket of first to final-year students of B A (pattern 2013) within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) due to a technical problem. The university issued a correction of date paper-wise.

The university appealed to the students of the subject concerned to take note of the corrected dates of the selected subject papers.

The new date of papers is as follows; History—III History of Marathas and IV-Twentieth Centry Maharashtra, NCC-III-Common Subject-II, NCC IV and XIII-specialised subject Army-II and VI, History-XIII, XIV, XII, XIII, VII, VIII, History of India, History of Soviet Union, NCC-VII and III (December 12), Public Administration -IX and X (December 13), Public Administration -XIII and XIV (December 14).